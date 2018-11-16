Record soybean
harvest expected
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The USDA says farmers are expected to harvest the largest soybean crop on record but must deal with a constricted market in which to sell the crop because of the current tariff dispute with China.
In its latest update released Nov. 8, the USDA places the expected soybean harvest at 4.6 billion bushels, the largest ever.
Illinois leads soybean production with 688 million bushels and Iowa is second.
Selling soybeans to China has nearly halted with the tariff dispute resulting in a growing stockpile and the lowest prices for farmers in more than a decade.
Corn production is estimated at 14.6 billion bushels, the second largest crop on record.
Iowa remains the nation’s leading corn producer with an expected 2.5 billion bushels.
Super weed now
in 5 N.D. counties
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A super weed that can devastate corn and soybean crops has now been found in five North Dakota counties, but a university expert says there is still hope for preventing a widespread infestation of Palmer amaranth in the state.
The aggressive pigweed species can grow as tall as 7 feet and produce hundreds of thousands of seeds. It’s strong enough to stop combines and resist many herbicides.
It’s native to the desert regions of the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico, but it has slowly spread to southeastern and Midwestern states and in recent years has moved into South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.
It was first confirmed in soybeans in southeastern North Dakota’s McIntosh County in August, and it now has been confirmed either by extension specialists or through laboratory analysis in Benson, Dickey, Foster and Richland counties, in soybeans, livestock feed and in the wild.
Harvest winds down amid poor weather
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The fall harvest is winding down in Minnesota as wintry weather sets in.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 87 percent of Minnesota’s corn has been harvested. That’s six days ahead of last year’s pace and just 2 percentage points behind the five-year average.
The USDA also said in its weekly crop progress and condition report for Minnesota Tuesday that 97 percent of the state’s soybean crop has been harvested. That’s nine days behind last year and 10 days behind the five-year average. The state’s sunflower harvest is 83 percent complete, six days behind average.
Winter cold and scattered precipitation resulted in only 3.5 days suitable for fieldwork in Minnesota last week.
Fall tillage is also winding down and came to a halt in many areas due to frozen ground.
N.D. soybean, corn crops similar in size to 2017
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s soybean, corn, sugar beet and potato crops are expected to be similar in size to last year’s crops.
The USDA’s latest production report estimates the state’s soybean crop up 1 percent to 247 million bushels. The corn crop is forecast at 426 million bushels, down 5 percent.
Nationally, farmers are expected to produce a record soybean crop and the second-largest corn crop ever.
North Dakota’s potato production is forecast to be down 3 percent to 23.7 million hundredweight and the sugar beet crop down 6 percent to just under 6.1 million tons.