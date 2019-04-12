N.M. lays groundwork for hemp production
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Legislation that clears the way for the industrial production of hemp and related products in New Mexico has been signed into law.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday signed a bill that establishes a state regulatory framework for an emerging hemp industry.
State oversight responsibilities are spread across the New Mexico departments of agriculture, health and environment.
Bill sponsor and state Rep. Derrick Lente of Sandia Pueblo said the legislation aims to help farmers and manufacturers comply with federal and state law as they develop products including hemp textiles and hemp-derived cannabidiol.
The legislation allows federally recognized Native American communities to develop their own regulations and licensing procedures.
N.D. field work start still weeks away
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Most North Dakota farmers are still a couple of weeks away from getting into the fields.
The USDA in its weekly crop report said April 27 is expected to be the average start date for field work this spring.
It doesn't appear soil moisture will be a problem for newly planted crops. Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 94% adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 81% in those categories.
The winter wheat crop is rated in mostly fair to good condition. So, too, are cattle and calf conditions. Death loss is rated mostly average to light.
Hay supplies are rated 76% adequate to surplus, and stock water supplies are 94% in those categories.
Soil moisture in good shape across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A wet spring across South Dakota has soil moisture in good shape for the spring planting season.
The USDA said in its weekly crop report that topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 99% adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 98% in those categories.
South Dakota's winter wheat crop is rated 2% poor, 52% fair, 44% good and 2% excellent.
Kan. plans to plant more corn, soybeans
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas farmers are planning to plant this spring more corn and soybeans on their land, and fewer acres of sorghum.
The USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported March 29 that growers intend to seed 5.7 million acres of corn, up 5 percent from a year ago. Soybean acreage is expected to be 4.95 million acres, up 4 percent from last year.
Farmers indicated that they will put in just 2.75 million acres of sorghum, down 2 percent from a year ago.
Winter wheat acres, seeded in the fall, are expected to total 7 million in Kansas. That is down 9 percent from the previous season.
Stocks stored from the last soybean crop are up 22 percent to 135 million bushels. Sorghum stocks are up 51 percent with 137 million bushels in storage.
N.D. farmers to plant more wheat, record corn
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota farmers this spring are expected to plant a slightly bigger spring wheat crop than they did last year, and a record corn crop.
The USDA projects North Dakota's staple spring wheat crop at 6.7 million acres, up 2 percent from 2018. The corn crop is forecast to be nearly 4.1 million acres, up 29 percent to a new high.
Soybean acreage is expected to fall 6 percent, to 6.5 million acres. The sugar beet crop is projected to be 203,000 acres, up slightly.
Other crops with expected increases are oil and non-oil sunflowers, barley and flaxseed. Other crops with projected decreases are durum wheat, hay, canola, dry beans, dry peas, chickpeas, lentils and oats.