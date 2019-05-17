Rain delays planting of corn, soybeans
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Rainy weather is delaying Iowa farmers from planting crops this spring.
The USDA reported Monday that 36% of Iowa’s expected corn crop had been planted as of Sunday. That’s five days behind the five-year average.
About 8% of the expected soybean crop has been planted. That’s two days behind the five-year average.
Last week, rain allowed for only 2.8 days of fieldwork. Chilly temperatures also slowed the emergency of crops that have been planted.
Neb. family faces icy flooding aftermath
NEWPORT, Neb. (AP) — A rich bottomland hay meadow that a northern Nebraska ranch family relies on to feed dozens of cows vanished beneath truck-size icebergs when the Niobrara River flooded earlier this spring.
Ann and Billy Kepler told the Lincoln Journal Star that the March flooding left their Keya Paha County property overrun by a wall of ice that stood 20 feet high and 200 yards wide. The ice has since melted, but it left behind a silt-filled layer of clay.
Ann Kepler said the foot of mud has turned the grass that would nourish their cows into a river bed.
They’ve also been clearing out debris and forgotten items washed from the river onto the meadow, such as Frisbees, floating tubes and bridge planks.
Hemp crop delayed by rain, flooding
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Recent flooding is delaying plans for a newly legal crop of hemp in Kansas.
Rick Gash is a farmer in rural Butler County who operates the Hemp Development Group. He is one of many farmers who hoped to plant hemp seeds this year after the Legislature legalized the crop in 2018 and allowed Kansas farmers to begin harvesting hemp this year.
The crop can be farmed only through the state’s research program, which requires a state-issued license.
Gash was preparing 80 acres to plant hemp last week but his land was flooded after heavy rains.
The Lawrence Journal-World reported some farmers will still get to plant their seeds and start hemp production. Gash said he’s working with farmers to amend their state licenses if the weather prevents them from planting.
Kan. winter wheat maturing slowly
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A new government report says the Kansas winter wheat crop is maturing more slowly than usual.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that about 14% of the wheat has now headed. That is near what it was a year ago, but well behind the 41% average for this date.
The agency also rated wheat condition as 10% poor to very poor, 32% in fair shape, and 58% in good to excellent condition.
Growers have also seeded about 41% of their corn acreage, behind the 51% that is normally in the ground by this time.
Planting of soybean and sorghum crops in Kansas is just getting under way with progress at or near the average.
Dakota wheat
crop to increase
(AP) — Agriculture officials say the 2019 winter wheat crop in the Dakotas is forecast to be up 15% in North Dakota and 23% in South Dakota from last year.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service said in its crop production report that based on May 1 conditions, 3.45 million bushels of winter wheat should be produced North Dakota this year and 38.9 million bushels in South Dakota.
The average yield in North Dakota is predicted to be 46 bushels per acres, up 3 bushels from last year, and up 54 bushels per acres in South Dakota, up 6 bushels.
NASS said acreage to be harvested for grain in North Dakota is estimated at 75,000 acres, an increase of 5,000 acres from last year. That would be 83% of the planted acres.
Acreage to be harvested for grain in South Dakota is estimated at 720,000 acres, up 60,000 acres. That would be 83% of the planted acres, above last year’s 80% that was harvested.
Hay stocks in North Dakota of 1 million tons are up 39 percent from last year, while South Dakota hay stocks of 1.2 million tons are down 3%.
Rains slow Kan.
row crop field work
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spring field work at farms across much of Kansas has stalled after days of widespread rains and flooding.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that growers had a little more than a day this past week that was suitable for field work.
Corn planting in Kansas is behind with just 46% of this season’s crop now seeded. Usually by this late in the spring about 67% of the corn has been planted.
Soybean plantings are at 7%, also behind the 16% typically seeded by this time. About 1% of the sorghum and sunflower crops have been planted. The agency reported that 35% of the winter wheat is headed, behind the 64% average.
It rated wheat condition as 56% good to excellent, 33% fair, and 11% poor to very poor.
Ind. crops hindered by continual rainfall
TERRA HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Persistent rainfall this spring has put Indiana farmers well behind schedule in planting their crops.
The Tribune-Star reported that USDA statistics show just 3% of this year’s expected corn crop was planted as of early May, which is far below the five-year average of 35%. Indiana’s prime planting period to maximize corn production in most of the state was from April 20 to May 10.
The planting season began slowly last year before roughly 60% of the state’s corn crops were planted in early May during a two-week period.
Federal data indicates that just 1% of soybeans have been planted in Indiana as of early May, which is substantially less than the 12% five-year average. But Indiana farmers can plant soybeans until early June.