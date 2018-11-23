Agricultural summary
A low temperature of minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit was reported in the eastern region. A high temperature of 57 degrees was reported in the south-central region. The statewide temperature differential ranged from 1 to 13 degrees below average.
Temperatures remained cold throughout the state.
Field crop report
All measurable growth in northern Idaho halted due to hard-freezing temperatures. Crops were entering winter dormancy.
On the other end of the state, in eastern Idaho, Power County reported that weather was warm and dry.
Southwestern Idaho received minimal precipitation in a few counties.
Soil, pasture, range
Conditions were reported to be 4 percent very poor, 40 percent poor, 35 percent fair, 20 percent good and 1 percent excellent.
Soil moisture, days suitable for field work
Topsoil moisture was reported to be 4 percent very short, 39 percent short, 57 percent adequate and zero percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture was 10 percent very short, 42 percent short, 48 percent adequate and zero percent surplus.
Statewide, Idaho farmers had an average of 5.8 days suitable for field work.
A low temperature of minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit was reported in the eastern region. A high temperature of 57 degrees was reported in the southcentral region. The statewide temperature differential ranged from 1 to 13 degrees below average.
Temperatures remained cold throughout the state.
Field crop report
All measurable growth in northern Idaho halted due to hard-freezing temperatures. Crops were entering winter dormancy.
On the other end of the state, in eastern Idaho, Power County reported that weather was warm and dry.
Southwestern Idaho received minimal precipitation in a few counties.
Soil, pasture, range
Conditions were reported to be 4 percent very poor, 40 percent poor, 35 percent fair, 20 percent good and 1 percent excellent.
Soil moisture, days
suitable for field work
Topsoil moisture was reported to be 4 percent very short, 39 percent short, 57 percent adequate and zero percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture was 10 percent very short, 42 percent short, 48 percent adequate and zero percent surplus.
Statewide, Idaho farmers had an average of 5.8 days suitable for field work.