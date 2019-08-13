Winter wheat
Based on August 1, 2019 conditions, production of winter wheat in Idaho is forecast at 58.5 million bushels, down 1 percent from the July 1 forecast and down 4 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 680,000 acres, is unchanged from 2018. Yield is expected to be 86.0 bushels per acre, down 4.0 bushels from 2018.
Spring wheat
Idaho spring wheat production is forecast at 40.0 million bushels, up 1 percent from the July 1 forecast, but down 5 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 460,000 acres, is up 15,000 acres from 2018. Yield is expected to be 87.0 bushels per acre, down 8.0 bushels from 2018, but is the second highest yield on record.
Barley
Idaho barley production is forecast at 45.1 million bushels, down 5 percent from the July 1 forecast and down 16 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 485,000 acres, is down 45,000 acres from 2018. Yield is expected to be 93.0 bushels per acre, down 8.0 bushels from 2018.
Oats
Idaho oats production is forecast at 710,000 bushels, down 16 percent from the July 1 forecast and down 15 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 10,000 acres, is unchanged from 2018. Yield is expected to be 71.0 bushels per acre, down 13.0 bushels from 2018.
Corn
Idaho corn production is forecast at 25.2 million bushels, down 12 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 120,000 acres, is down 15,000 acres from 2018. Yield is expected to be 210.0 bushels per acre, down 3.0 bushels from 2018.
Dry edible beans
Based on August 1, 2019 conditions, dry bean production in Idaho is forecast at 1.40 million cwt. Expected harvested area is 57,500 acres. Yield is expected to be 24.4 cwt. per acre.
Alfalfa hay
Idaho alfalfa hay production is forecast at 4.08 million tons, down 7 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 1.02 million acres, is down 30,000 acres from 2018. Yield is expected to be 4.0 tons per acre, down 0.2 ton from 2018.
Other hay
Idaho other hay production is forecast at 528,000 tons, down 13 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 240,000 acres, is down 50,000 acres from 2018. Yield is expected to be 2.2 tons per acre, up 0.1 ton from 2018.
Hops
Hop production in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington is forecast at 106 million pounds for 2019, down 1 percent from last year. Area strung for harvest, at 55,800 acres, is up 1 percent from 2018. Yield is estimated at 1,906 pounds per acre, 37.0 pounds lower than in 2018.
Farm operator surveys were conducted between July 30 and Aug. 6 to gather information on expected yield as of Aug. 1. Growers will continue to be surveyed throughout the growing season to provide indications of average yields. The survey data were also reviewed considering weather patterns and crop progress compared to previous months and previous years. Source: USDA