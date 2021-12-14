MOSCOW – University of Idaho scientists will lead experiments into one of the last research frontiers: deep soil.
With support from a $19 million National Science Foundation grant, U of I will build a facility that will enable scientists to conduct soil experiments at depths of up to 10 feet.
Most soil research currently involves the first foot of soil.
Construction on the facility, which will be known as the Deep Soil Ecotron, is scheduled to begin next spring and U of I officials plan to have it operational by 2026.
Only 13 Ecotron facilities exist in the world and most are located in Europe. None go to the soil depths planned at the University of Idaho, said Michael Parrella, dean of the university’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.
He said the Deep Soil Ecotron will enable scientists to study soil at depths greater than anywhere else in the world.
“It will be the only such facility of its kind that goes this deep,” he said. “We know more about life on the floor of the ocean basically than we do once we get three feet down in the soil. That’s a black hole that we need to fill and that’s what this project is going to do.”
Parrella and several U of I scientists involved in soil research told Idaho Farm Bureau Federation during an Oct. 22 meeting that the Deep Soil Ecotron will open up a whole new world of scientific research.
Processes that are happening deep in the soil are underappreciated and not being accounted for, they said.
“There are a lot of investments in deep ocean and deep space but our understanding of (deep soil) is not well documented yet,” said Michael Strickland, associate professor of microbial ecology and the project’s lead principal investigator.
“Deep soils are probably one of the last research frontiers,” Strickland said. “Soils are inherently important to life on the planet, from supporting plants to driving processes like carbon and nutrient cycling, but a lot of research has been focused
on the surface. This facility would enable us to better understand those processes at depth.”
Zachary Kayler, an assistant professor of biogeochemistry and a co-lead investigator for the project, said the U of I Deep Soil Ecotron will be a resource not only for the region but for scientists across the country and world.
“This facility will represent a huge leap forward in our understanding of soil and terrestrial ecosystems, on the level of space and deep ocean exploration after similar investments,” said Kayler, who has conducted experiments at an Ecotron in France.
Parrella said the studies conducted at the Ecotron will improve understanding of how deep soil organisms react to certain conditions, how soil systems respond to agricultural practices and how well they sequester carbon.
The Deep Soil Ecotron will contain up to 24 “eco-units” which will basically be huge columns used to study soil cores and they will include above-ground plants and below-ground organisms such as insects and microbes.
These eco-units will allow researchers to control a range of variables, from temperature to water to exposure to carbon dioxide.
The eco-units will be used to develop sensors to monitor deep soils in the field.
“The Deep Soil Ecotron is truly a unique asset in the world that will enable researchers to design new types of experiments and ask questions that were previously impossible to examine,” Chris Nomura, U of I’s vice president for research and economic development, said in a news release.
For farmers, Parrella said, the goal is that research done at the facility will enable them to minimize inputs and maximize yields and profits.
To study soils now, scientists often dig pits, which destroys the soil systems as they are uncovered, Parrella said.
“I think this project is going to enable us to do research in soil that is impossible to do anywhere in the world right now,” he said. “It’s impossible to do replicated studies in deep soil without a facility like this.”
Laurel Lynch, an assistant professor in the university’s Department of Soil and Water Systems, said the research conducted at the Deep Soil Ecotron will allow
scientists to get “at these fundamental soil questions that have major implications for farmers and how they are managing their fields.”
Sanford Eigenbrode, an entomologist, said he’s excited about the possibility of the project shedding more light on what’s happening with the arthropod community deep in the soil.
The research could provide scientists and farmers a better understanding of how production practices affect insects in the soil and how these insects in turn affect plant growth, he said.
“What’s going on with the arthropod communities even deeper in the soil is something that I think the ‘Tron can help us work out for the first time ever,” Eigenbrode said. “All of that stuff, is, so to speak, like a black box” right now.
The Deep Soil Ecotron will be housed at the JW Martin Laboratory located on the university’s Moscow campus.
From a scientist’s point of view, the project is incredibly exciting because it will open up a whole new world of research, soil scientists told IFBF.
“It’s really, really exciting,” Lynch said. “This could revolutionize” soil research.
“I think we’re all excited,” Kayler said. “This is discovery. This is imagination. We want to know. It’s our chance to be curious.”
While it will be housed on the U of I campus, the Ecotron will have multiple collaborators, including scientists from the University of Colorado, University of Delaware, University of Hawaii, North Dakota State University, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and University of Wyoming.
One of the project goals, according to U of I officials, is to create a national network of scientists who will conduct experiments at the facility.