The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and USDA have announced the Next Gen Fertilizer Challenges, a competition to advance agricultural sustainability in the United States. The competition includes two challenges that seek proposals for new and existing fertilizer technologies to maintain or improve crop yields while reducing the impacts of fertilizers on the environment.
Along with EPA and USDA, the competition is coordinated with The Fertilizer Institute, the International Fertilizer Development Center, the National Corn Growers Association and The Nature Conservancy.
The first challenge, the Environmental and Agronomic Challenge, aims to identify existing enhanced efficiency fertilizers that meet or exceed certain environmental and agro-economic criteria. EEF is a term for new formulations that control fertilizer release or alter reactions that reduce nutrient losses to the environment. This challenge will not have a monetary prize, but winners will receive scientific evaluation of their product and recognition from EPA, USDA, and other collaborators and participants.
The second challenge, the Next Gen Fertilizer Innovations Challenge, aims to generate new concepts for novel technologies that can help address environmental concerns surrounding agriculture practices while maintaining or increasing crop yields. A panel of expert judges will review the submissions. Each winner will receive at least $10,000.
The Next Gen Fertilizer Challenges open today, August 26, 2020. Registrants must submit their entries by Oct. 30 for the Environmental and Agronomic Challenge and by Nov. 30 for the Next Gen Fertilizer Innovations Challenge. Winners will be announced in the winter of 2021. An informational webinar is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Mountain Time on Sept. 24.
More information about the challenges and the webinar is available at https://www.epa.gov/innovation/next-gen-fertilizer-challenges.