Another year is coming to an end and once again it’s time to recap the year in eastern Idaho agriculture.
But this year, we have more than eastern Idaho to recap. While we’re still very much an eastern Idaho publication, F&R has truly become regional.
Since the Post Register and Intermountain Farm & Ranch were purchased by the Adams Publishing Group a little over three years ago, plans have been in the works to expand F&R’s coverage and circulation. Those plans came to fruition this year. First, with APG’s purchase of the Pioneer News Group late last year, opportunities to insert F&R into the new sister papers came about. Since spring, F&R has inserted once a month into papers from Rexburg to Pocatello to Logan, Utah, and points in between.
This summer, we also began inserting weekly into the Idaho Press in Nampa and this fall, were added monthly to the Herald and News in Klamath Falls, Ore.
Not only does this mean an increase in readership, it means F&R has access to agriculture-related stories from sister APG papers from southern Wyoming, central Montana, northern Utah, south-central Oregon and a couple in Washington state, as well as from all across southern Idaho.
People
Of course, the core of Idaho agriculture is the people who make it happen.
Idaho history came to the fore as the Andrae Ranch that sits amid Caldwell’s urban sprawl received a Century Ranch Award from the state.
Individuals were honored such as Ladd Holmquist, who received from the Bonneville County Cattle Association in January the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award.
Another highlighted was roping coach Jared Arave who keeps his students going during the winter at an indoor arena in Blackfoot.
The Munns family of Rexburg also provided an interesting insight as they prepared for their 21st annual horse production sale. The Munns were featured in our March Stallion Issue, along with Kent Taylor’s Appaloosas that were standing for stud for the first time.
People in agriculture often have a passion for one of its elements. So is the case for Cody Hyde of Blackfoot, a former plumber who found his real calling training barrel-racing horses.
Five people were inducted into this years Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame in March and two couples and three individuals were inducted into the Eastern Idaho Horseman Hall of Fame in April.
FFA and 4-H
Area youths celebrated National FFA Week in February and National 4-H Week in October. F&R continues to highlight Future Farmers and 4-H Stars on the cover each week.
Shelley’s Saydee Longhurst became the first state FFA president from Shelley High School and the first Shelley girl to hold state office during the state FFA conference in Twin Falls last spring.
Events
This year, the Idaho Potato Conference at Idaho State University marked its 50th year and promises to continue with more of the conference, seed seminar and ag expo next month.
There was also plenty of coverage of the War Bonnet Roundup, the Snake River Stampede, the Ultimate Bull Riding Battle at Sandy Downs and the Western and Eastern Idaho State Fairs.
Livestock
During February’s Cattle Month, F&R had stories on bull sales, as well as featuring cattlemen and the technology they use.
Disease is always a factor livestock owners must be on the lookout for. Early this year, the Idaho Department of Agriculture confirmed four cases of the equine herpes virus in Idaho horses at facilities in Bannock, Jerome and Gooding counties, which were quarantined.
Advice was also offered on detecting scours early to save young calves during Cattle Month.
Lynn Morrison had the chance to show off her “ladies” ― the goats she keeps at her Spencer farm from which she makes cheese to sell at the Idaho Falls Farmers Market.
Livestock aren’t always the usual cattle, horses, sheep, goats and pigs. Elden Golightly, an elk rancher in the Whitney area, added bison to his big-game operation.
Dairy
F&R looked at how raw A2 milk is gaining in popularity, particularly among those suffering from lactose intolerance.
During June’s Dairy Month, we looked at an organic dairy near Raft River that produces milk from Holstein-Jersey cross cattle, dairies that are investing in robotic milking equipment, a Caldwell dairy that turns its manure into compost for Treasure Valley farms, a New Plymouth raw-milk dairy that draws customers from many miles away and one of the last dairy farmers in the Meridian area.
There was even a little “anti-dairy” activity as PETA activists urged going vegan during Meridian’s Dairy Days.
Crops
Idaho continues to be famous for its potatoes, which yielded variable results this year.
Potato psyllids were found by University of Idaho Extension scientists in the Treasure Valley and developed a strategy to deal with the insects that cause zebra chip.
While old standards such as sugar beets continue to produce, other crops are gaining in popularity, particularly as rotation crops.
Clayton Hamilton has raised and harvested mustard in the Antelope Flats area for five years from seed he purchases from Bill Meadows in American Falls. Deycie Luke makes and sells mustard grown on her Swan Valley farm.
Anheuser-Busch, the beneficiary of most of eastern Idaho’s barley crop, celebrated its beer’s essential ingredient in July. Another essential ingredient, hops, was featured in a look at Mike Gooding’s farm near Parma.
In August, both barley and wheat growers celebrated their harvests, as did sugar beet growers and processors in October.
Including southwestern Idaho in the mix included crops such as grapes and onions we in eastern Idaho see little of.
Water
Of course, neither crops nor cattle would flourish without the water to sustain them.
After last winter’s healthy snowpack, this year proved to be a good irrigation year and ended with reservoirs at decent levels going into the current winter.
Irrigators came under pressure to install flow meters in their lines this year in order to monitor the use of water drawn from the East Snake Plain Aquifer. Those who didn’t comply with the order to install the meters faced possible water curtailment.
Irrigating crops isn’t all irrigation companies do. The Consolidated Irrigation District of Franklin County transformed its irrigation canals into underground pipes and installed a hydroelectric generator to produce power.
Another district, the New Sweden Irrigation District, was so determined to retain its 127-year-old historic head gate near Osgood that when engineers advised members to tear it down, members refused. Instead, they simply built another.
Technology
Farming and ranching have come a long way from wooden plows and cattle drives to railheads. The most high-tech innovations are being incorporated, such as the DNA and genome testing to improve cattle breeding.
Technology even helped bring an Idaho dad and a Nebraska mom together in a Valentine’s Day feature we had on dating websites rural folks make use of.
GPS systems continued to grow in popularity, even advancing to the point of driverless tractors and combines.
Another innovation was featured in November as a Caldwell winery flipped the switch and became the first one in Idaho to be solar powered.