Lamb Weston expands Hermiston, Oregon, fry plant
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) joined with community and civic leaders on June 13 to celebrate the completed expansion of its operations in Hermiston, Oregon, according to a press release
The $250 million investment announced in 2017 adds a new processing line to the existing facility, increasing the company’s processing capacity for making frozen french fries. The expansion adds approximately 150 jobs to the local economy.
“This expansion allows us to meet the growing global demand for french fries,” said Lamb Weston President and CEO Tom Werner. “We’re proud to be part of the community in Hermiston, and we’re especially grateful to our dedicated team and local partners who worked so diligently to make this expansion a reality.”
The 300,000 square foot, state-of-the-art expansion adds a new processing line to the company’s existing facility, increasing production capacity by approximately 300 million pounds annually. More than 500 employees will make nearly 750 million pounds of frozen french fries annually. Products made in Hermiston are served in restaurants in the U.S. and globally.
The company operates 25 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, China and Australia.
Project to study berry genetics
DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2019--Pairwise, a growing agriculture and food company, today announced a unique public-private partnership to learn more about the diversity of berries and advance opportunities to offer healthier, more sustainable varieties.
The partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), several leading academic institutions and Plant Sciences, Inc. (PSI), an agricultural research company, will study Rubus, or caneberry crops, and identify natural variation for future breeding and gene editing opportunities.
Scientists and researchers from Pairwise, PSI, the University of Arkansas, the USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) in Corvallis, Oregon, Cornell University and North Carolina State University, will collaborate to identify and characterize the genetic diversity in blackberries, red raspberries and black raspberries as well as multiple wild caneberry species such as salmon and thimble berries.
With this information the teams will work to determine how the natural genetic diversity of wild and domesticated varieties can be used to improve breeding outcomes, and how gene editing can be used to bring new and better berries to both consumers and growers.