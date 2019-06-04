Record slow soy, corn planting continues
Corn and soybean farmers have coped with record slow progress in getting their crops planted due to heavy rainfall in the Midwest, according to USDA.
USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported that the top 18 corn producing states had 67 percent of their crops planted through June 2, compared with 96 percent through the same date in 2018. Emergence is also well behind, with 46 percent of corn crops having emerged as of June 2, compared with 84 percent in 2018.
Soybean farmers in the top 18 states reported 39 percent of their crops were planted through June 2, compared with 86 percent in 2018; only 19 percent had emerged, compared with 65 percent a year ago.
Prices have been trending upward due to the moisture concerns. For the week ending May 30, corn futures prices were up 30 to 33 cents.
Idaho grizzly euthanized for killing sheep
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials say they euthanized a 240-pound male grizzly bear in northern Idaho after it killed seven sheep.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game in a news release Monday says the bear was killed Saturday near the town of Copeland in Boundary County.
The state agency says the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took part in the killing of the bear that's federally protected under the Endangered Species Act.
Officials say the same bear was captured in 2018 and relocated to the Cabinet Mountains near the Idaho-Montana border after harassing livestock and raiding orchards.
Officials say the bear was fitted with a GPS collar that was used to confirm it killed the sheep.
Farm workers in Idaho exposed to unknown substance
CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Twelve farm workers and ten others were treated at the West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell and decontaminated by a hazmat team on Sunday night.
KTVB-TV reports the Caldwell Fire Department said the workers were exposed to an unknown substance at a field near Wilder in Eastern Idaho and all began to experience flu-like symptoms.
They then all went to the medical center for treatment.
Caldwell Fire treated the first patient and then requested help by the State Office of Emergency Management, which sent the Region 3 Hazmat Team to help decontaminate the other patients.
Officials did not release what the substance was that the workers were exposed to or why another ten people had to be treated and decontaminated at the hospital.
Judge rejects plan for public lands grazing allotment
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An administrative law judge has rejected a plan for public land grazing allotments that would have destroyed re-emerging sagebrush in south-central Idaho in favor of non-native plants to increase forage for cattle and sheep.
The May ruling directs the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to set aside its final grazing decisions for about 80 square miles (200 square kilometers) of allotments in Twin Falls County and then reissue them with terms consistent with the ruling.
The plan that "provides for vegetation treatments intended to reduce or destroy native sagebrush and other native plant communities lacks a rational basis," U.S. Interior Department Administrative Law Judge Andrew S. Pearlstein wrote in the May 9 order.
WildLands Defense and Prairie Falcon Audubon in 2017 appealed the Bureau of Land Management's decision involving 18 permittees on 21 allotments that would have destroyed native plants on what are called the Berger Allotments.