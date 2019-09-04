Food Producers of Idaho, representing over 40 commodity and farm organizations in Idaho, has named the 2019 Featured Farm Families for Twin Falls County Fair.
The families were selected from a pool of nominees submitted to the organization. Each of the farm families selected will be presented a poster summarizing their nomination, a plaque from Food Producers of Idaho and Twin Falls County Fair and complimentary passes to visit the fair.
The families recognized in 2019 include: Wayne Hurst Farms, owned by Wayne Hurst, of Burley; Stoltzfus Dairy and Cloverleaf Creamery, owned by the Stoltzfus family, of Buhl; Brackett Livestock, owned by Bert and Paula Brackett, of Rogerson; Tubbs Berry Farm, owned by Kirk and Heidi Tubbs, of Twin Falls; Ramseyer Farms, Inc., owned by Dave Ramseyer, of Filer; and Winecup L Cattle Company, LLC, owned by Bill and Laurie Lickley, of Jerome.
Rick Waitley, executive director of Food Producers of Idaho, said the organization has been recognizing Magic Valley farm and ranch families since 2015. A total of 26 families have been recognized during that time.
“Magic Valley is the very heart of Idaho’s agriculture with many great farming, ranching and dairy operations," Waitley said. "It is indeed an honor for Food Producers of Idaho to recognize these individuals and families who help to make Idaho a great agriculture state."
Posters about each of the families were on display in the Ag Pavilion at the recent fair. The pavilion is sponsored by Twin Falls County Farm Bureau.