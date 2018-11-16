EMMETT — Some Gem County farmers and ranchers are starting to receive some compensation from the federal government for tariff related price reductions for their products this year.
The Market Facilitation Program provides direct payments to help producers directly affected by illegal retaliatory tariffs resulting in the loss of traditional exports. The MFP is under the administration of the USDA Farm Service Agency.
While soybeans are receiving a major portion of the assistance money, crops raised in Gem County are also getting some support. Corn, wheat, dairy, hogs and fresh sweet cherries have been designated as target commodities and according to Lance Phillips, Gem County FSA director, applications have been received and some checks have been issued in the first stages of the program.
A payment will be issued on the first 50 percent of the producer’s total production of the commodity. On Dec. 3, the Commodity Credit Corp. will announce a second payment rate, if applicable, that will apply to the remaining 50 percent of the producer’s production.
An MFP payment, based on either the initial rate or second payment rate will be made after a producer harvests 100 percent of the crop and certifies the amount of production.
Initial rate for corn is a penny per bushel. Dairy compensation rates are set at 12 cents per cwt., hogs at $8 per head, wheat 14 cents per bushel and fresh sweet cherries at 16 cents per pound.
Payments have been received in Gem County for sweet cherry and grain production to date.
Rob Tyler with Rocky Point Orchards said he’s still working on the paper work but is hopeful to see some relief.
“We certainly saw a drastic reduction in the market price of cherries as a result of the tariff issues,” Tyler said. “While we don’t market outside the area, the flooding of the local market with northwest cherries normally sent overseas depressed even the local U-pick market.”
Prices for U-pick locally started at about $2 per pound but by end of the season local stores had picked cherries available for as little as 79 cents.
The 16 cent reimbursement won’t make up the entire margin, nor account for half of the harvest that was never picked due to the depressed demand and lack of available fruit pickers. It will help, however.
“It will help replace some trees that we lost and some fertilizer costs so we can get ready for next season,” Tyler said.
A grain farmer reported that he did receive a small check for his wheat after his harvest was completed but wasn’t sure if the application was worth the effort.
“If I had a larger operation and more wheat it probably would have more of an impact,” Garth Frederickson said.
Corn harvest is still underway in Gem County so those payments are still awaiting application.
Dan Walton, who heads the FSA adviser committee in Gem County, said for some crops “it’s laughable.”
Corn is an example of a minimal compensensation. At a penny a bushel even moderate-sized producers in the county aren’t expecting more $200 to $300 total.
“It’s not going save anyone.” Walton said.
He also explained that local corn prices were probably less affected by the tariff issues than other commodities, particularly in other areas of the country.
“There is actually a bumper crop of corn everwhere — not just in this country — and that has had prices depressed for a couple of years,” Walton said. “Corn remains in storage in some areas from last year waiting for prices to rise. The tariff affect on corn has been minimal.”
Walton said that while wheat does get shipped overseas from Gem County, most corn production is consumed locally by dairies and cattle feedlots. An increased production locally has also reduced the amount of corn that had previously been shipped in from the Midwest — particularly Nebraska. The absence of shipping costs from Nebraska has actually bolstered local corn prices a small amount.
MFP applications are available online at farmers.gov/MFP. They can be submitted at the local FSA office or submitted electronically.
MFP payments are capped per person or legal entity and producers must meet specific criteria. A producer’s average adjusted gross income may not exceed $900,000 to be eligible and must be in compliance with highly erodible land conservation and wetland conservation provisions.