SODA SPRINGS — The federal government has issued a final environmental impact statement for a planned expansion of J.R. Simplot Co.'s Smoky Canyon Mine in Caribou County.
The document, issued Feb. 28 by the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service, outlines options for building an East Smoky Panel addition contiguous to the existing Panel B in the mine's northeast portion.
The agencies' preferred alternative calls for a 772-acre addition — 78 acres fewer than the original proposed addition. Phosphate ore from Smoky Canyon Mine, which was built in 1983, is delivered in slurry form via pipeline to Simplot's Don plant in Pocatello, where it's processed into fertilizer.
BLM mining engineer Kyle Free said the expansion would yield enough ore to supply Simplot's operations for three years.
Free explained the ore in Panel B and the East Smoky Panel addition are both of higher quality than the ore in the rest of the mine. Simplot currently blends ore from Panel B with ore from elsewhere in the mine to improve or "sweeten" it. When Panel B is exhausted, ore from the East Smoky Panel will be used for sweetening.
The agencies will accept any objections to their analysis throughout a 60-day period before attempting to resolve those concerns during a period of up to 90 days. Free anticipates the BLM and Forest Service will issue separate records of decision approving the mine by July. BLM also has an appeals process for its record of decision.
Free said the preferred alternative entails digging a deeper pit with steeper walls than the original plan to avoid disturbing seleniferous rock. Selenium is an essential mineral that can be toxic when concentrated in waterways from mining runoff. Overburden from new pit, which could be operational within four to five years, will be used to fill in Panel B.
Free said the new mining area would be covered with a simple earthen cap under the preferred alternative. Selenium levels would still be low in the expansion area relative to other mines in the county's phosphate patch even without the improved pit construction in the preferred alternative, Free said.
"We were going to develop an alternative that looked at a fancy cover. As we looked at the geochemistry and baseline data, it didn't warrant a fancy cover," Free said.
A few power lines will have to be relocated to accommodate construction. Free said a short haul road would also have to be built, but there's "not much by way infrastructure here because it's an expansion of an existing mine."
Simplot first filed a notice of intent to build the East Smoky Panel Mine in April 2015.
Free said the broader Smoky Canyon Mine has enough ore remaining to supply the company's processes for about 12 more years. A final environmental impact statement was issued a few months ago for the replacement mine, to be called Dairy Syncline, planned for construction about 18 miles west of Smoky Canyon.
Free said Dairy Syncline would be connected to the slurry pipeline by a downstream spur. A record of decision on Dairy Syncline is expected by April.