Agricultural summary
A low temperature of 10 degrees Fahrenheit was reported in the eastern region. A high temperature of 68 degrees was reported in the northern region.
The statewide temperature differential ranged from 2 to 12 degrees below average.
Field crop report
Northern Idaho had beautiful fall weather with sunshine during the days, but freezing temperatures at night that dampened pasture growth. Winter wheat crops were almost all emerged and in good condition.
Cassia and Minidoka counties received their first rain in 107 days. Harvest ceased for a week. Silage harvest in Jerome and Twin Falls counties was almost completed. Rain and freezing temperatures brought haying to an end.
Potato and sugar beet harvest continued along with winter cereal planting. Harvests also halted due to rain for a few days earlier last week. Cattle were coming home from the range in Oneida County. Crops were out of the fields and winter wheat planting started. Power and Oneida counties also got some rain. Harvest wrapped up in Teton County last week. Hard frost covered the ground Monday and Tuesday, but pastures were still in decent condition.
Soil, pasture, range
Conditions were reported to be 6 percent very poor, 30 percent poor, 42 percent fair, 21 percent good and 1 percent excellent.
Soil moisture, days suitable for field work
Topsoil moisture was reported to be 5 percent very short, 38 percent short, 55 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture was 8 percent very short, 48 percent short, 44 percent adequate and zero percent surplus. Statewide, Idaho farmers had an average of 4.8 days suitable for field work.