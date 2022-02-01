Considering that most of Fremont County consists of federal or state land, it’s no small feat that the county ranks as high as it does in Idaho when it comes to total farm revenue.
According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, Fremont County farmers and ranchers brought in $138 million in farm-cash receipts during the 2017 census year.
The census data shows that 16 of Idaho’s 44 counties ranked ahead of Fremont in that category, while 27 ranked below the county.
“We’re not a huge ag county but we’re not small either,” says St. Anthony farmer Val Hammond, who is also president of Fremont County Farm Bureau.
Fremont County’s main crops are barley, wheat, hay and potatoes and the county also has a sizable beef cattle industry.
According to the 2017 census of ag, farmers in the county grew 58,565 acres of barley during the census year, 38,399 acres of wheat, 22,221 acres of hay and 21,397 acres of potatoes.
The county is a major seed potato producing area and grows a lot of commercial spuds as well.
“The Ashton area is considered to be one of the largest seed potato producing areas … in the nation,” says Alan Baum, who grows wheat, barley and alfalfa and rents out potato ground in the Ashton area.
There were 13,879 cattle and calves in the county in 2017.
Like many other parts of Idaho, the county is experiencing growth but it’s mainly in the north part of the county in an area with a lot of pastureland and marginal farm ground, Hammond says.
“We’re not losing good farmland. We haven’t reached that point and I hope we never do,” he says.
One of the main focuses of the Fremont County Farm Bureau organization is teaching kids about agriculture and FCFB members spend a lot of time and resources doing that, Hammond says.
“We’re very much involved with the schools and promoting agriculture,” he says. “These youth are our future leaders. Being in a rural county like ours, you would think the youth know a lot about agriculture but that’s not the case. We have a lot of ag education to do.”
As part of the local Farm Bureau group’s ag literacy program, FCFB purchased bookcases for each elementary school library in Fremont County and is filling them with books about different agricultural commodities.
“We want to eventually fill up those bookcases with ag books,” Hammond says. “We’re educating the kids about a different ag commodity every year. That’s been a very successful program.”
That library program “has been really quite successful in stirring interest in agriculture,” says Baum, who is a member of the Fremont County Farm Bureau board of directors.
FCFB also hosts a career event for high school students.
That event, which consists of a panel of five people from different parts of the agricultural industry, is designed to expose high school students to the many different opportunities available to them in the agricultural world, Baum says.
Providing scholarships and supporting FFA programs are among some of the other ways FCFB supports youth in the area.
“Educating youth about agriculture is one thing we excel at in the county,” Baum says.
According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, there were 513 farms and ranches in Fremont County during the 2017 census year and the average-sized farm was 545 acres.
There are a lot of small farms in the county – 192 of them were less than 49 acres in size in 2017 – but there were plenty of bigger farms also – 101 were larger than 500 acres and 92 were from 180-499 acres in size.