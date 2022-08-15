Peaches
Peaches that are ready to harvest.

 Photo by Jordan on Unsplash

YAKIMA, Washington (AP) — The same factors that produced a later and lighter cherry crop are affecting many Yakima Valley peach growers as well.

Cold spring weather, a late April frost and their impact on pollination has delayed the peach harvesting season, usually at its peak by now, local growers and state agriculture officials say, according to the Yakima Herald-Republic.

