Strolling through their greenhouse, Mackay Junior/Senior High School students pick fruit and harvest other plants from the tropics – passionfruit, papaya, figs, and sugar cane.
“To my knowledge, we’re the only greenhouse nationwide growing passionfruit hydroponically in a greenhouse,” said Trent Van Leuven, agriscience instructor and FFA advisor. “It’s been a great success for us.”
Students enjoy tasting the fresh produce.
“I loved trying these tropical fruits for the first time,” said a student, Ryker Esplin.
A student from the Virgin Islands said he never expected to see tropical fruit growing in Idaho.
“It’s an exotic crop around here,” Van Leuven said.
In mid-April, students picked the winter crop of passionfruits from a vine that climbs up a line 10 feet before growing out 15 feet in each direction. As the remaining fruit are being picked, the flowers have started blooming for a summer crop, which is harvested in early September.
“At some point, our greenhouse turned into a jungle, just from one single passion fruit vine,” said a student, Garrett Wilkie.
Kaytlyn Winters, a student, said, “It’s been interesting watching the passionfruit grow, flourish, and produce so much fruit.”
Van Leuven picked passionfruit to grow because its large flowers make it ideal for teaching flower anatomy and to demonstrate pollination. Impressive showy flowers span 2 to 3 inches and are white and purple with frilly-edged petals.
“The flowers provide the perfect example of male and female parts that are easy to see,” he said.
Students remove a pollen-heavy anther and dust it onto the pistil of another flower on the vine.
Last fall, Macy Larsen was in charge of pollinating the passionfruit.
“It was really simple and easy once he showed me how to do it,” Macy said. “You rub two parts of a plant together, and a passionfruit grows where the flower was. When its purple, you pull it off and wait a few days, then enjoy eating it.”
Van Leuven said he remembers pollinating wheat in college.
“You almost needed a magnifying glass to do it,” he said.
Students care for seven vines of different ages, having grown them from seeds and cuttings.
“We started by ordering one plant, Purple Possom, which has a purple exterior and produces fruit about the size of a large kiwi,” Van Leuven said. “Since then, we have taken cuttings and cloned. We also started another purple variety and a yellow variety from seed. We just started a species called banana passionfruit from seed that has pink flowers and finished germinating in early April.”
They cross-pollinated some vines to induce hybrid vigor.
“It’s exciting to see the fruit varieties,” he said. “After a vine matures in one year, it begins to produce flowers. There are more than 60 varieties worldwide.”
Van Leuven was also searching for a crop to grow besides tomatoes.
“Passionfruit is easier to work with than tomatoes, which have to be discarded after every growing season. Passionfruit vines keep growing and are productive for five years or more.”
The vines are low maintenance, needing pruning only once a year, and are pest-free.
“They have extrafloral nectaries at the base of leaves, which produce nectar that tastes practically like honey,” Van Leuven said. “In the wild, that nectar encourages ants to travel the vines, and they clean up insect pests.”
He stands beside a 4-year-old vine laden with fruit. It produces about 260 passion fruits annually.
Known for culinary versatility, passionfruits can be eaten raw, or the pulp can be pressed through a sieve to make juice and added to beverages or desserts.
“It’s hard to describe the flavor because it’s unique,” Van Leuven said. “It’s sweet and slightly tart, with that very characteristic taste that is passionfruit. The edible seeds are covered with a gelatinous membrane.”
Students take the fruit home, so their family can taste it, too.
Van Leuven became familiar with passionfruit while living in Brazil.
“It was a treat,” Van Leuven said. “People made a delicious dessert with it that was similar to a mousse. You blend the passionfruit pulp with cream and sweetened condensed milk. The texture is similar to a key lime pie filling. It’s good in a cheesecake, too.”
A student, Micah Winters, said the passionfruit mousse Van Leuven made for the class “was very good.”
Students also enjoy eating papayas they harvest. Last April, Trish Stokes, one of the Meridian FFA advisors, gave a papaya tree to Mackay students because it wasn’t bearing fruit.
“It was 3 feet tall and quickly rose up to more than 10 feet, flowered, and gave more than 20 fruit,” Van Leuven said. “I’m not sure what we did, but it was very productive. Last month, we had to cut it down, so it wouldn’t tear up our greenhouse. We have since started another papaya tree that will be transplanted later in the year.”
A third tropical crop, sugar cane, roots out quickly in about three days.
“We clone a piece every fall and time how quickly it roots,” Van Leuven said. “We’re on our fourth generation. When it gets big enough, we cut and eat it.”
They discuss the pros and cons of producing sugar from sugar cane versus sugar beets. Wanting to share the sweet success of growing sugar cane, Van Leuven has donated 20 cuttings to other FFA programs statewide.
Their fig tree is starting its third year.
“We had a great crop last year,” he said, “and it’s starting to fruit right now.”
Van Leuven also teaches the importance of pollinators. He has a small hive of non-aggressive bumble bees that pollinate greenhouse plants.
While students have experienced sweet success with their exotic fruit, they have also confronted failure.
“We tried growing kiwis, but it was so humid in the greenhouse that they developed mildew,” Van Leuven said. “We have some dragonfruit, but it isn’t getting enough light. We’re also trying but can’t get pineapple to induce fruit.”
Dwarf banana trees grew but never produced and have challenged students.
“We’ve transplanted many bananas including one that was taller than 7 feet,” Trinity Jonsson said.
Austyn Wasylow remembers moving a banana tree. “It was really heavy and awkward, and we almost dropped it. It’s still growing tall.”
Whatever the plant, student Paylen Bruley said, “I’ve enjoyed working with all the tropical fruits that we’re growing.”
Van Leuven said the setbacks and successes “are all part of experimentation. You try different plants and see what works and enjoy the fruits of your labor.