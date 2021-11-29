Calving barns and other types of agricultural buildings are among Morton Buildings’ product selection. The Illinois-based company will hold a groundbreaking for its new manufacturing facility at the Pocatello Regional Airport on Dec. 14.
POCATELLO — A Midwestern company that makes post-frame buildings to customers’ specifications plans to break ground on a manufacturing facility at the Pocatello Regional Airport on Dec. 14.
Morton Buildings — based in Morton, Illinois — announced its plans to locate in Southeast Idaho in July. They intend to hire 25 workers to staff the planned Pocatello plant, adding more employees as they grow.
The company makes buildings filling a variety of agricultural, industrial, residential and commercial uses.
Bannock Development Corp. was heavily involved in getting the business to commit to locate in Pocatello.
“I’m super excited to have them here,” said MiaCate Kennedy I, CEO of Bannock Development. “I visited their corporate office last month so I know what’s coming. It’s going to be great for our area.”
They’ve served customers in the West for more than a decade with construction centers in Idaho Falls and Boise, according to a press release.
Building kits specifically designed to meet a customer’s criteria are made at about a half dozen manufacturing plants throughout the country and shipped for assembly on site by crews at the regional construction centers.
Other construction centers are located in Wyoming and Montana.
Thus far, the buildings assembled in Idaho and surrounding states have come from manufacturing plants in Kansas and Iowa. Company officials say the Pocatello plant will serve the growing western market.
According to a press release the company issued in July, post-frame construction provides “superior strength and durability by transferring load through building columns, allowing structures to perform exceptionally well even in extreme weather.”
The buildings, which have wood frames and steel exterior walls, can span 150 feet without load-bearing interior walls.