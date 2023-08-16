Fruit Thinner photo

Fruit researcher Essie Fallahi demonstrates the effects of a newly available plant growth regulator June 22 during the Idaho State Horticultural Society’s summer field tour.

 SEAN ELLIS/Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

CALDWELL — Field trials in commercial orchards in southwestern Idaho are proving the effectiveness of a newly available plant growth regulator.

Accede is a product that can be used to thin stone fruit, reducing the amount of labor needed for hand thinning, and can also be used to extend the thinning window in apples and other pome fruit.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.