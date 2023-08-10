Orchard-View-farms-cherry-growers-in-Oregon-1024x457

Orchard View Farms produces cherries and pears in The Dalles in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge. 

 Photo courtesy of the Oregon Department of Agriculture

Oregon cherry growers are asking state leaders to help them with financial relief after a third bad season spurred by climate change.

On July 31, Oregon House Rep. Jeff Helfrich, R-Hood River, asked Gov. Tina Kotek to declare a disaster for the growers.


