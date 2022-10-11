Kyle Nagy at Sandpoint orchard

Kyle Nagy at the Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center's orchard.

 Photo courtesy of University of Idaho

The University of Idaho’s Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center originally switched to hosting its Heritage Orchard Conference remotely simply to keep it running amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the virtual format, however, the regional conference has grown into an international affair for apple lovers and researchers, drawing 20 times the number of participants and some of the industry’s top experts to serve as speakers.

