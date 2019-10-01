WINE FOUNDATION SEEKS APPLICATIONS FOR POWERS SABBATICAL
The Washington Wine Industry Foundation awards a grape or wine industry employee to take a sabbatical in an established wine-producing region of the world to learn more about winegrape growing or winemaking.
On behalf of the Powers family, the Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2020 Powers Sabbatical. The award is up to $5,000 annually to a wine industry professional for a sabbatical that will further their professional career and benefit the Washington grape and wine industry. The deadline is April 30, 2020.
Bill Powers had an insatiable desire to find new practices to grow better winegrapes. In 1990, Bill transitioned his own enterprise to become the first certified organic wine grape vineyard in Washington and was later inducted into the Legends of Washington Wine at the Walter Clore Center. To honor the late owner of Badger Mountain Winery, family and associates created the Bill Powers Sabbatical Fund.
Recipients must be under 50 and have at least five years of experience in viticulture or enology. Funds may be used for travel, room and board, education-related expenses, and/or reporting-related expenses.
To apply for the 2020 Powers Sabbatical, the application criteria and application is online at: www.washingtonwinefoundation.org/sabbatical
The Washington Wine Industry Foundation manages other scholarships and since 2002 has awarded over $300,000 to 200+ students in the grape and wine industry.
For more information, please visit www.washingtonwinefoundation.org.