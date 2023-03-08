Envisioning an organic farm that would help farmers and gardeners “get growing,” Julie Sheen and Tyler Pratt launched Giving Ground Seeds near Fort Hall.

To supply their national and international customers, they sell more than 100 varieties of seeds they have harvested from unusual and heirloom flowers, vegetables and herbs they grow on their three-acre farm. They also raise and sell garlic and shallots.


