MILWAUKEE — The American Malting Barley Association Board of Directors has approved the addition of ABI Eagle to the list of recommended malting barley varieties for 2020.
ABI Eagle, developed by Busch Agricultural Resources, Inc., has favorable brewing quality and performs well in agronomic trials in the Northern Plains and Intermountain West.
It is particularly well suited to irrigated production in Idaho and Montana, where it combines high malt extract with very good grain yield potential. Additionally, ABI Eagle has agronomic advantages over Merit 57 with a shorter plant stature, greater resistance to lodging, earlier maturity timing, higher test weight and better kernel plumpness.