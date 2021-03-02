Beers sales look to be inching up for 2021.
The world’s largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev reported a smaller hit to 2020 sales than expected and said it expected “meaningfully” better numbers this year as the pandemic began to recede.
The brewer of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona said on Feb. 25 that like-for-like revenues, stripping out the impact of acquisitions and disposals, dropped 3.7% to $47 billion as the lock-downs hit its business.
Underlying profit dropped almost a third to $5 billion from $7.2 billion a year earlier. However, the group pushed up the volumes of beer it sold by 1.6% in the final quarter of the year, in what it said was a sign of recovery. While AB InBev expects better sales and profits in 2021, it cautioned that pressure on margins would continue thanks to rising commodity prices and the higher cost of packaging for drinks consumed at home.
Meanwhile, on Feb. 11 Molson Coors Beverage Company reported 2020 fourth quarter net sales revenue decreased 7.7% reported and 8.3% in constant currency, primarily driven by Europe and Canada declines resulting from re-strictions in the on-premise channel as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Fourth quarter net sales revenue in the U.S., the company’s largest market, increased 1.9%, on a brand volume basis, partially offsetting the Europe and Canada results.
MC president and CEO Gavin Hattersley commented, “The revitalization plan we announced in October 2019 positioned our company well to weather the storms of 2020.
We built on the strength of our iconic core and in the second half of 2020, we achieved a record high portion of our U.S. portfolio in above premium products. We expanded beyond the beer aisle and we set the stage to build our emerging growth division into a $1 billion revenue business by 2023.”