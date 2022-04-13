TREMONTON, Utah — Coaxing a good corn crop out of Box Elder County’s arid, high-desert climate has never been an easy task, but with a lot of hard work, ingenuity and modern technology, local farmers have managed to produce yields that not only rank among the best in the state, but sometimes even compete with traditional corn belt powerhouses in Midwestern and Eastern states.
As is the case nearly every year, several producers in northern Box Elder County placed at or near the top in the National Corn Growers Association’s annual National Corn Yield Contest to determine the farmers that manage to get the most out of their fields.
Leading the 2021 list of local winners was Trevor Gardner of Honeyville, who placed second in the nation in the conventional irrigated class.
Despite historic drought conditions last year, Gardner earned national recognition by harvesting more than 343 bushels per acre, nearly twice the United States average of 177 bushels per acre. He was one of just 27 winners nationwide — three in each of nine classes — to make the list, out-yielding the third-place grower from Nebraska and finishing second to a Michigan farmer who recorded nearly 466 bushels per acre.
Gardner was the only one from Utah to win a national award, and one of just two from Western states (another winner was from Colorado). Only six of the 27 national winners came from farms located west of the Mississippi River.
Most of the top producers plant hybrid varieties developed by industry leaders like DEKALB and Pioneer. Gardner’s award-winning entry came using DEKALB’s KDC62-05 brand.
Among 7,213 entries from 47 states, no one got more out of their fields than David Hula, a grower from Charles City, Virginia who managed a whopping 602 bushels per acre.
Several local corn producers also won awards at the state level. In fact, all six Utah winners in two classes came from the Tremonton and Honeyville areas.
In the strip-till, minimum-till, mulch-till, ridge-till irrigated class, Lee Summers took first with a yield of 281.5 bushels per acre; Joseph Summers took second at nearly 275 bushels per acre; and Ross Summers placed third with more than 258 bushels per acre.
Coming in behind Trevor Gardner in the conventional irrigated class were KC Gardner, who took second with almost 318 bushels per acre; and Braydan Nelson, who finished a close third at nearly 314 bushels per acre.
The contest is limited to current NCGA members, and only individuals who are at least 14 years old may enter. Plots must be clearly assigned and labeled prior to harvest, which explains the signs you may have noticed while driving along local roads that border corn fields.
While individual growers have their own secrets, superstitions and methods that they might want to keep to themselves, the NCGA shared some overall facts and figures about last year’s contest entrants:
• Average planting population for the national winners was 38,111 seeds per acre, compared to 34,751 for all entrants.
• National winners applied an average of 276.1851 pounds of nitrogen, 82.5925 pounds of phosphorus and 134.0740 pounds of potassium per acre.
• Average commercial nitrogen use per bushel of yield was 0.88 pounds for the national winners and 0.89 pounds for all entrants.
• 40 percent of the national winners applied trace minerals, compared to 41 percent of all entrants.
• 45 percent of national winners applied manure, compared to 18.35 percent of all entrants.
The National Corn Yield Contest began in 1965 with 20 entries from three states. The highest overall yield that year was 218.9 bushels per acre, while the national yield average was in the mid‐60 bushel‐per‐acre range.
The contest is meant to encourage the development of new, sustainable and innovative management practices resulting in higher yields, and to show the importance of using sound cultural practices in U.S. corn production.
Lowell Neitzel, chair of NCGA’s Member and Consumer Engagement Action Team, said in a press release that the contest “provides a special two‐fold opportunity — contribute to the knowledge that will help corn farmers thrive in the future while enjoying good‐natured competition and comradery with their peers today.
“As farmers, we always strive to do more with less,” Neitzel said. “We innovate using data, technology, and hard‐won expertise. We work tirelessly to leave our farms better for the next generation, with gratitude to those who cared for it before us.”
All 2021 contest winners were invited to attend the 2022 Commodity Classic held March 10‐12 in New Orleans. For a complete list of winners and for more information about NCYC, visit the NCGA website at www.ncga.com.
The National Corn Growers Association represents our nearly 40,000 members, 50 affiliated state corn grower and checkoff organizations, and over 300,000 corn farmers who contribute to state checkoff programs.