Anheuser-Busch announced Feb. 3 that it will shift production of a signature beer, Stella Artois, from Europe to four of its U.S. breweries, which will produce the beverage for domestic consumption.
This move is part of a $1 billion capital investment program that Anheuser-Busch announced last week for their U.S. production facilities. Anheuser-Busch U.S. Chief Sales Officer Brendan Whit-worth said that production of U.S. Stella Artois will begin in early summer and be completed by the end f the summer.
Anheuser-Busch will spend an additional $296 million for the domestic production and distribution of Stella Artois in the United States.
“The shift to U.S. production will limit international supply chain issues, which has been an issue in recent years due to trade tensions and the pandemic. To avoid those disruptions, to bring the best products possible to consumers, under a brand as premium as Stella Artois, we can do that with local production,” Whitworth said.
The Anheuser-Busch breweries that will produce Stella in the U.S. are Newark, New Jersey, Jacksonville, Florida, Los Angeles, California, and St Louis, Missouri. Anheuser-Busch will invest $400 million into 12 of their U.S. breweries this year, mostly to ramp up the production capacity for the popular hard seltzers that have become popular with the U.S. consumers.