CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee — Grain Craft announced on Tuesday plans to construct a grain elevator at the company’s Blackfoot, Idaho flour mill. The new elevator will receive local wheat and convey it directly into the mill. It is scheduled to be complete during fourth quarter of 2021.
The elevator will be located on the Grain Craft property in Blackfoot, Idaho and will be adjacent to the mill. Ground preparation began in early May and concrete pads are scheduled to begin in August. Wheat receiving will begin in late 2021.
“We are excited about the opportunity to work directly with the wheat growers in Idaho,” said Alan Koenig, Chief Supply Chain Officer. “Our Blackfoot mill is a leading provider of our bulk and branded bag flours throughout the west coast and central regions of the United States. This new elevator will allow us to grow our origination of Idaho wheat for our other flour mills and it will help support our ongoing commitment to source quality wheat.”
Grain Craft has put a focus on quality wheat for many years. The company releases an annual preferred variety list which includes varieties that have been thoroughly tested and selected based on key milling and baking characteristics. Each of these varieties have also shown successful yield and end-use performance. In addition, the company collaborates with and funds breeding and varietal work with wheat breeding programs and universities that support strengthening the longevity of quality wheat and soil health improvement.
Producers interested in providing wheat to Grain Craft should contact either Tyler Scifers at tscifers@graincraft.com or Dan Bahr at dbahr@graincraft.com.
Grain Craft, the third largest flour miller in the United States, is a family-owned milling company offering premium bulk and bagged flours for the baking, food service, pizza and tortilla industries. With over 100 years of history, the company continues the tradition of working with American farmers to grow and harvest the best varieties of wheat to provide customers industry-leading flour.