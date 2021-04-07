University of Idaho researchers are currently working to update the Idaho Barley and Wheat Production guides. As they update the guides, they want to include information that is most relevant for farming operation by learning more about individual management practices.
Idaho barley and wheat producers are invited to participate in a web-based online survey. Growers' insights will help the team generate information that guides educational materials and programs aimed at meeting their needs. This survey was developed by University of Idaho researchers and funded by the Idaho Barley Commission and the University of Idaho Extension.
The survey covers information about farmers and their farm, farm management decisions and perceptions, soil and plant tissue testing, precision agriculture technology adoption, nutrient management, seeding and standability, irrigation, weed management and disease and pest management.
It is expected that the survey will take approximately 1 to 1.5 hour to complete. Please complete all nine sections, even if they may not apply to your farm.
The survey may be completed online using the following link: https://uidaho.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4UxkN7XOMxKuu7c, or contact Jared Spackman at jspackman@uidaho.edu or (208) 844-6323 to request a paper copy.
The first 100 respondents to submit completed surveys will receive a $30 pre-paid Visa gift card. All subsequent respondents will be entered into a raffle drawing for 150 additional $30 pre-paid Visa gift cards.
Please complete the survey no later than August 31, 2021.