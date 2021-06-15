The Idaho Grain Producers Association and the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation are holding an informative meeting next week in Lewiston focusing on the importance of the Columbia Snake River System to Idaho agriculture.
The group will host a plethora of national farm industry leaders including National Association of Wheat Growers CEO Chandler Goule and American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall for two days of tours and informational meetings highlighting the importance of the four lower Snake River dams and the Columbia-Snake river system as a whole. The group plans to tour the Port of Lewiston, the PNW’s only inland port, and will also jet boat to Lower Granite Dam to head through the lock and tour the dam itself.
On average, Idaho produces 100 million bushels of wheat each year. Approximately 50 million of those bushels stay in the US to be sold to grocery stores and used by companies such as Nabisco, Pepperidge Farm and General Mills—while the other 50 million bushels are exported to customers around the world. Idaho growers depend on the Port of Lewiston and the river system to barge that wheat down the river to Portland and on to foreign markets.
Those dams have been targeted by environmental groups over the years for removal. Some groups believe removing the dams would help improve populations of endangered salmon.
IGPA is an adamant supporter of the dams on the river system and supports efforts to improve salmon populations, with executive director Stacey Satterlee serving as a member of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Salmon Workgroup last year.
Many local growers and ag leaders in the PNW will join the tour to offer their perspective on the importance of the dams and a managed river system, and just how the river system facilitates the barging of wheat around the world.
“Being able to see the river and dam up close will provide these national leaders a better understanding of the important role they play in supporting agriculture in the Pacific Northwest,” said IGPA President Jamie Kress.
“We are excited to host agricultural leaders from around the region and from Washington, DC to show them how important the river system and those dams are to Idaho agriculture and
agriculture throughout the Northwest,” said Stacey Satterlee, IGPA’s executive director. “This tour is about providing these folks with foundational information about the importance of the river system to farmers in the Pacific Northwest.”
Besides producing a significant amount of affordable and environmentally friendly hydroelectric power to the region, the lower four Snake River dams are also part of a system on the Columbia and Snake rivers that allows wheat and barley farmers, as well as producers of other commodities, to export their product to the world by barge.
“When it comes to moving commodities in an efficient and environmentally friendly manner, river barging is impossible to beat,” Satterlee said. Removing the lower four Snake River dams would make the Columbia-Snake River system unnavigable for barges that move those commodities.
The system also provides for the efficient transportation of fuel, fertilizer and machinery back up the river, which reduces freight costs to businesses and residents in the region.
A media event will be held June 15 at the Port of Lewiston at 3:45 p.m. NAWG CEO Chandler Goule will be joined by leaders from the American Farm Bureau Federation, CHS Primeland, National Grain and Feed Association, the Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana state grain grower organizations, and other state trade and commodity associations.