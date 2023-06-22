Barley ASsessment photo

A barley field near Soda Springs is harvested in this Idaho Farm Bureau Federation file photo. Idaho’s barley assessment fee, paid by barley farmers, will increase from 3 to 3.5 cents per hundred pounds of production beginning July 1.

 SEAN ELLIS /Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

The assessment fee that Idaho barley farmers pay per hundred pounds of production will increase from 3 cents to 3.5 cents.

The increase will be effective July 1 and impact the state’s 1,500 barley growers, who pay the assessment to fund marketing, research and grower education programs conducted by the Idaho Barley Commission.


