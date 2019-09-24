BOISE — Gov. Brad Little joined representatives of the Idaho Wheat Commission and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle in the State Capitol today to sign a letter of intent for the Taiwan Flour Mills Association to purchase about $576 million in U.S. wheat over the next two years.
Little also announced he will bring a delegation of Idaho companies with him to Taiwan for his first trade mission in October as Idaho’s 33rd governor.
“Taiwan is our second-largest export market overall and an important trade partner for Idaho,” Governor Little said. “Taiwan is a loyal customer for our Idaho wheat growers, who proudly produce a high-quality, consistent product.”
The Taiwan Flour Mills Association, which participated in an agricultural goodwill mission, intends to purchase 1.8 million metric tons (equivalent to 66.1 million bushels) of wheat from the United States between 2020 and 2021.
“The Taiwan flour millers choose Idaho wheat because of the high-quality we produce and the identity preservation of the wheat available from our state,” Idaho Wheat Commission Chairman Ned Moon said. “We are also able to consistently deliver within the shipment timelines, thanks to the Columbia-Snake River system.”
“This two-year agreement highlights the strong relationship between Idaho wheat growers and their customers in Taiwan,” Idaho Wheat Commission Executive Director Blaine Jacobson said. “It is a pleasure to host our international friends around the state and here in Boise and visit their countries to see how Idaho wheat is used in various food products.”
“The Taiwan Flour Millers Association has been doing business with Idaho’s wheat growers for more than 40 years,” Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould said. “We are proud of this trade partnership and our long-term friendship with Taiwan.”
Taiwan imported nearly $4.3 billion worth of U.S. farm products in 2018. The country is the fifth-largest market for U.S. wheat.