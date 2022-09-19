Taiwan Idaho Wheat Deal

From left, Taiwan Flour Mills Association Chairman Tony Yi-Chuen Shu, Idaho Wheat Commission Chairman Clark Hamilton, Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Director General Daniel K.C. Chen of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle display signed copies of the two-year wheat trade agreement at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Officials say Monday’s agreement solidifies the commitment that allows Idaho to benefit economically and gives Taiwan a dependable supplier.

 Keith Ridler

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Monday signed a two-year agreement supporting Idaho wheat sales to Taiwan in a deal that officials say gives wheat producers a reliable buyer and Taiwan a dependable supplier.

The Republican governor participated in the ceremonial signing with officials from Taiwan, the Idaho wheat industry and Taiwan Flour Mills Association.

