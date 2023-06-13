Wheat Assessment photo

The assessment that Idaho wheat farmers pay to fund the Idaho Wheat Commission will increase from 3.5 cents to 4.5 cents per bushel beginning July 1.

 SEAN ELLIS/Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

The Idaho Wheat Commission has raised the state’s wheat grower assessment from 3.5 cents per bushel to 4.5 cents per bushel.

That means the state’s 3,500 wheat farmers will pay 1 cent per bushel more for the wheat they produce starting July 1.


