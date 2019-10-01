In this Aug. 16, 2017, file photo, operator Justin Waggoner swings his combine into wheat growing outside Condon, Ore. The Trump administration's trade war is affecting Oregon agriculture more than most states because 40% of the state's agriculture production is exported, compared to 20% for the rest of the nation. The heads of Oregon's wheat growers, cattle raisers, and hazelnut producers recently joined the director of the state agriculture department to describe to lawmakers the toll.