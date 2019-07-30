ABERDEEN — Participants in a recent tour of cereal research plots sampled a special ale, called American Blonde, made with a locally developed malt variety intended to better serve the needs of the growing craft brewing industry.
Pocatello's Portneuf Valley Brewing made the beer with a new malt variety, called Gem Craft, developed by USDA's Agricultural Research Service in Aberdeen.
Gem Craft was released after a thorough testing of several existing experimental lines to determine if any had the ideal attributes needed for craft brewing, which typically uses all-grain recipes rather than sugars derived from other sources such as corn or rice.
Breeding programs in the Northwest are also increasingly seeking to add cultivars in their development pipelines to eventually serve the growing craft sector.
The beer was provided by Limagrain Cereal Seeds (LCS) and served with lunch following the July 17 field tour of research plots at University of Idaho's Aberdeen Research and Extension Center, located adjacent to the ARS facility.
Juliet Marshall, a UI cereal Extension and agronomist and research professor, led the tour at Aberdeen and introduced the speakers at each trial site.
When it comes to craft brewing, Marshall said that the malt barley has to meet quality specifications associated with the craft brewing industry, which is not the same enzyme profile required by larger brewers.
“Craft maltsters have a very specific end-use quality that they are looking for,” she said. “New varieties that are coming in for the craft malt are either from the USDA-ARS barley breeding program or other university programs or from Europe."
Marshall has been working with three varieties from Europe — Esma, Sangria and Manta — for the past couple of years. She also mentioned Gem Craft and Full Pint, a barley out of Oregon State University.
The proliferation of craft breweries during the past 30 years has been nothing short of astronomical. According to the Craft Beer website, there are now more than 7,000 breweries in the United States.
During the past five years the number of Idaho craft breweries has more than doubled. Today there are 73 operating breweries; back in 2014 there were 34, according to Sheila Francis, executive director for Idaho Craft Brewers.
According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Idaho leads the nation in barley production, yielding 53.53 million bushels in 2018 and averaging 101 bushels per acre. The total crop value was estimated at $265 million. That’s down from previous years. In 2015, for example, Idaho produced 56.26 million bushels of barley at a value of almost $330 million, according to NASS.
Idaho has always been one of the favored states for malt barley production for Anheuser-Busch InBev and MillerCoors, the top two producers of beer in the United States. However, the growing popularity of craft brewing, which requires more malted barley than typical American lagers, can only create additional demand for Idaho barley growers.
ABI has two malting plants in Idaho Falls. Great Western Malting has a plant in Pocatello, which serves the malt barley needs for many craft brewers.
Malt Barley, hops, yeast and water are the key ingredients in the production of beer, with malt barley playing a major role in the process of producing alcohol, flavor and color in the beer.
Malt barely is a source of carbohydrates and protein in the brewing process, as well as the enzymes that reduce carbohydrates to fermentable sugar and reduce proteins.
“Of all the barley grown in Idaho, 75 to 80 percent is malt barley,” said Laura Wilder, administrator for the Idaho Barley Commission, while attending the field day at Aberdeen.
Wilder said that while the majority of the malt barley is grown for ABI and MillerCoors, there has been double-digit growth for malt barley in craft brew demand in years past.
“Craft’s growth, while still growing, is leveling off,” Wilder said.
Pocatello’s two craft breweries, Jim Dandy and Portneuf Valley Brewery, both get the majority of their malt barley from the local Great Western Malting Company.
Davis Gove and Hailee Gove, owners and brew masters at Jim Dandy, said that they use two malts, “Pure Idaho” and “Premium Two-Row” purchased from Great Western.
“For what our recipes require, the Premium Two-Row and the Pure Idaho pilsner malt is what our choices are,” Davis Gove said. “We’re not choosing a specific variety but a specific malt.”
Danny Paz has been the brew master at Portneuf Valley Brewing for almost 11 years. The opportunity to brew a beer on request for LCS at the field day was a first for Paz.
“It was awesome to bring up something new for them,” Paz said. “They wanted a hefeweizen at first, but I didn’t have the yeast for that. I told them I could make them a blonde, something light — not too hoppy.”
Paz said that PVB uses dozens of different malts for their portfolio of beers and that all the malts come from Great Western in Pocatello.
Frank Curtis, of Croplinc Consulting, said that the qualities that craft brewers are looking for in malt barley are similar to the ones desired by macro-brewers such as ABI and Miller-Coors, but with subtle differences.
“All brewers are looking for a very high level of extract because that means a high level of efficiency in the brewing process,” he said. “The subtleties come in when you consider the enzyme activities, particularly the proteolytic enzymes because it’s the proteolytic that denature the protein and the barley, which then produces amino acids.
Curtis took time to laud the quality of the field trials at Aberdeen during his presentation.
“I’ve seen 30 or 40 trial sites, trial locations in Oregon, Washington and Idaho this year, and this is in the top two,” he said. “They’re absolutely outstanding plots.”