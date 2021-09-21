Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Several staff changes forthcoming at American Malting Barley Association
MILWAUKEE — The American Malting Barley Association announce Tuesday Ashley McFarland will be its new vice president-technical director.
The position was previously held by Scott Heisel, who will assume the role of president on Oct. 1.
The current president, Mike Davis, is retiring and will become the organization's senior advisor.
McFarland comes to AMBA most recently from the nonprofit sector, but previously held positions in cooperative extension across multiple states. Heisel noted that
Ashley served as the director of the Michigan State University Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center, where she managed a diverse research portfolio spanning across multiple agricultural sectors. While at that post, she developed a research program around small grains primarily focused on serving the burgeoning craft beverage industry in the state.
That work led to a statewide applied research program and diverse outreach and education efforts targeting farmers, grain processors and end users. Along with the establishment of the annual Great Lakes Hop and Barley Conference, McFarland became very active in national efforts to strengthen the malting barley crop, including active participation on the National Barley Improvement Committee, and serving on the board of directors for the Craft Maltsters Guild.
“I am thrilled to be returning to the malting barley community in this role to build upon the strong foundation laid by Mike and Scott. My previous experiences with AMBA were some of the most rewarding work of my career and I feel very fortunate to work alongside the staff, board, and membership in support of the malting barley industry,” McFarland said.
In McFarland’s previous position, she supported the environmental nonprofit, Dovetail Partners, as executive director. Her primary role was communicating the science-based research reporting their team conducted to support informed decision-making for land managers, policy makers, and other natural resource professionals. She has also held water-focused extension positions in Iowa, Idaho and Minnesota.
McFarland will be based out of Duluth, Minnesota, where she resides with her husband and two children. She can be reached at ashley@ambainc.org.