BOISE – On Tuesday, September 24, representatives for the Taiwan Goodwill Mission will meet with Idaho Governor Brad Little, the Idaho Wheat Commission, the Idaho Department of Agriculture and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle. The purpose of the visit is the signing of a letter of intent for Taiwan flour millers to purchase an agreed upon amount of U.S. wheat in 2020 and 2021.
Governor Little, Kuo-Shu Fan (Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office), Ned Moon (Chairman of the Idaho Wheat Commission) and Tony Yi-Cheun Shu (Executive Director of the Taiwan Flour Mills Association) will provide remarks. Blaine Jacobson (Executive Director of the Idaho Wheat Commission) will read the letter of intent prior to the signing. A media question and answer session will follow the signing and precede a photo opportunity.
Who: Brad Little, Governor of Idaho
Ned Moon, Chairman of the Idaho Wheat Commission
Blaine Jacobson, Executive Director of the Idaho Wheat Commission
Tsung-Yuan Lin, Hon Hsing Flour Mill Co., Ltd.
Chih-Ping Chen, Ta Fong Flour Mill Co., Ltd.
Charles, C.K. Hung, Chia Fha Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Tony Yi-Cheun Shu, Formosa Oilseed Processing Co. Ltd.
Yu-Min Cho, Hsin Chu Flour Mill Co., Ltd.
Bo-Yuan Chen, U.S. Wheat Associates-Taipei
Kuo-Shu Fan, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO)-Seattle, WA
Ting C.K. Chen, TECO-Seattle
Stacey C.H. Lin, Secretary, Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office-Washington, D.C.
What: Press conference and signing of an agreement for the purchase of U.S. wheat by Taiwan flour millers.
When: Tuesday, September 24, 2019
1:45 p.m.
Where: Governor’s Ceremonial Office
Idaho State Capitol
700 W. Jefferson Street
Boise, ID 83702
The Idaho Wheat Commission was established in 1959 to develop export markets for Idaho wheat growers. The commission is a not-for-profit, self-governing and wheat grower-funded state agency with a responsibility to increase grower profits by investing check-off funds in market development, wheat research and grower education.