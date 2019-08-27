A Union Pacific train struck a tractor-trailer in Caribou County on Saturday night. The incident caused a grain spill but no injuries, authorities said.
The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of Old Highway 30 and Talmage Road near Bancroft.
The semi driver reportedly stopped at the railroad track, but didn’t see the train coming and proceeded through the crossing, according to Caribou County sheriff’s officials.
The semi’s trailer, which was full of grain, was subsequently still on the track when the train came through and struck it.
UP officials said the intermodal train — the type that transports containers hauled by semis and ships — was not derailed in the incident. They were able to resume train traffic around midnight.
Idaho State Police are investigating the incident.
Additional details about the crash and those involved were not immediately available on Monday.