University of Idaho wheat breeder Jianli Chen shows off a research plot with UI Gold, which will soon be released as a new variety.

 John O'Connell/University of Idaho

The University of Idaho will soon release a new hard white spring wheat variety that should set the gold standard for its class.

U of I wheat breeder Jianli Chen has named some of her most promising varieties after precious metals and minerals — including UI Silver, UI Platinum and UI Bronze Jade — expressing the relative value she places on each one.

