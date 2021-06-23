Several University of Idaho Extension cereals field days have been scheduled for late June and July.
On June 29, a field day is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Rockland. Take the Neely exit off Interstate 86 west of Rock Creek Road on Deeg Road.
On July 15, a field day is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Rupert, at the intersection of 400 East, 900 North.
On July 20, a field day is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Marc Thiels's farm, located at 2550 South, 45th West, followed by a Grain Growers dinner at Sealander Park.
On July 21, the LCS Field Day is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to noon in Aberdeen at 1693 South, 2700 West. Lunch will be provided.
On July 22, a field day is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Soda Springs at a spring plot location to be determined.
On July 29, a field day is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon in Ashton at 3750 East, 1200 North. Lunch will be provided.