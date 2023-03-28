Steve Hines

Steve Hines, a University of Idaho Extension educator specializing in crops, discusses his intercropping study during a field day at the UI Kimberly Research and Extension Center in the summer of 2022. 

 Photo courtesy of University of Idaho

For more than a decade, University of Idaho Extension Educator Steven Hines sought an answer for Magic Valley farmers in need of a short-season crop to plant after harvesting corn silage for additional livestock forage.

Planting in late September, however, the days were simply too cold and short for anything to grow. At long last, Hines, of Jerome County, believes he’s found a simple and cost-effective solution to raise bonus forage for fall and spring grazing without forgoing a commercial silage crop. Better still, his research shows his approach improves soil health and may even boost corn silage yields.


