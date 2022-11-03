Albert Kwarteng

Albert Kwarteng, a doctoral student in University of Idaho’s Department of Plant Sciences, discusses a study he is leading for his dissertation about how weed pressure affects wheat cultivars during a field day at the UI Aberdeen Research and Extension Center during the summer.

 Photo courtesy of University of Idaho

New University of Idaho research raises the possibility that exposing a crop cultivar to several generations of heavy weed pressure may be an effective way to breed more resilient varieties.

Albert Kwarteng, a doctoral student in the Department of Plant Sciences who is leading the study for his dissertation, and his adviser, UI Extension weed scientist Albert Adjesiwor, have been saving and replanting repeated generations of spring wheat seed derived from parent plants raised in a weedy environment.


