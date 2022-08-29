Windes
Sarah Windes, laboratory services manager with the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences who oversees the Wheat Quality Lab based at University of Idaho's Aberdeen Research and Extension Center, demonstrates how to use the new infrared spectrometer. 

 Photo courtesy of University of Idaho

The staff at the University of Idaho’s Wheat Quality Lab should generate more consistent test results in less time when analyzing flour samples produced from experimental cereal cultivars harvested this season.

In November 2021, U of I and the Idaho Wheat Commission split the $59,000 cost of a computerized near infrared spectrometer for the lab, based at U of I’s Aberdeen Research and Extension Center. The modern device will help the lab better measure quality indicators of flour samples, such as protein and moisture content. The technology uses infrared light to analyze the composition of materials, differentiating the unique infrared colors associated with specific components.

