A Thursday evening wildfire burned 5 acres of grassland, brush and wheat fields in the Arbon Valley area within the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, officials with the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center confirmed.
The fire, dubbed the Wildcat Spring Fire, was reported at about 5 p.m. roughly 3 miles south of the Pocatello Regional Airport, along Michaud Creek Road where large power lines cross overhead. The cause is undetermined, according to a Bureau of Land Management report.
The BLM sent five engines and two bulldozers to the scene and prevented the fire from burning out of control. Power County and Fort Hall fire crews also assisted. There were no reports of any buildings being destroyed, but BLM officials confirmed some wheat fields burned.