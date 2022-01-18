Wheat cutting
A combine blows out a cloud of chaff as Gary Evans makes his first pass through a field of winter wheat in the Blackfoot area in this 2019 Bingham Chronicle file photo.

 EMILY HONE

According to a Jan. 12 USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service report, the acreage of winter wheat seeded in Idaho and Washington is up from a year ago. The acres of winter wheat planted were 1.8 million in Washington, up 3% from last year, and 760,000 acres in Idaho, up 7% from last year.

White winter wheat seeded area totals 3.56 million acres, up 2% from 2021.

“Planted acreage is up from last year across most of the growing region,” NASS said. “The largest increases in planted acreage are estimated in Kansas and Texas, while the largest decreases are estimated in Colorado and New Mexico.”

The USDA estimated the 2022 soft red wheat planted area at 7.07 million acres, 6% larger than the 2021 planted area at 6.65 million acres.

“Compared with last year, the largest acreage increases are expected in Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio, while the largest acreage decreases are expected in Maryland and Michigan,” NASS explained.

The estimated white winter area in 2022 was 3.56 million acres, up 2% from 2021.

NASS said, “Planting in Idaho and Washington was ahead of the five-year average throughout most of the planting process. Seeding was virtually complete in the region by early November.”

