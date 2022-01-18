...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
Visibility may briefly improve this afternoon and early evening,
but dense fog is expected to return around sunset and continue
into Wednesday morning.
* WHERE...The entire Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley and
Raft River Region, including Interstate 15 from Roberts to
Pocatello, US 20 and US 26 across the Arco Desert, and US 93
from Arco to the Magic Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and possible slick roads due to the potential for freezing fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
According to a Jan. 12 USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service report, the acreage of winter wheat seeded in Idaho and Washington is up from a year ago. The acres of winter wheat planted were 1.8 million in Washington, up 3% from last year, and 760,000 acres in Idaho, up 7% from last year.
White winter wheat seeded area totals 3.56 million acres, up 2% from 2021.
“Planted acreage is up from last year across most of the growing region,” NASS said. “The largest increases in planted acreage are estimated in Kansas and Texas, while the largest decreases are estimated in Colorado and New Mexico.”
The USDA estimated the 2022 soft red wheat planted area at 7.07 million acres, 6% larger than the 2021 planted area at 6.65 million acres.
“Compared with last year, the largest acreage increases are expected in Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio, while the largest acreage decreases are expected in Maryland and Michigan,” NASS explained.
NASS said, “Planting in Idaho and Washington was ahead of the five-year average throughout most of the planting process. Seeding was virtually complete in the region by early November.”