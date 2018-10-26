MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — This fall, almost every variety of quinoa available in North America and some from Europe and South America was growing at the Washington State University Mount Vernon Research Center.
The varieties, grown in 250 separate plots on 2.5 acres, are part of a project to develop a strain of quinoa that will thrive in Skagit County.
After five years of experimenting in eastern Washington and on the Olympic Peninsula with mixed results, WSU’s Sustainable Seed Systems Lab transitioned the project to Skagit County, where research associate Dan Packer said higher humidity and lower temperature make the climate more conducive to the grain.
Among the trial plots planted in Mount Vernon this May were 20 experimental varieties developed in the university’s seed lab, said international seed and cropping systems professor Kevin Murphy.
By late September, the trial field was a sea of sandy-colored stalks, sprinkled with patches of purple, orange and green. The driest and brownest patches are considered the most successful, Packer said. This year, a European variety was quickest to mature.
The patches of taller, colorful stalks are mostly South American varieties. They have a longer growing season and didn’t have time to mature in Skagit County, Packer said.
Based on what varieties grew well this year, Packer said the lab aims to breed a variety of quinoa with a shorter growing season so it can mature in the county. They’ll also use the results of the experiment to advise farmers on which currently available varieties have the best chance of yielding significant harvest.
Varieties currently available generally take six to seven months to reach maturity, Packer said.
He said he expects the experiment to go on in the county for at least two or three more years.
In addition to creating a variety of quinoa that produces a high yield in the county, the experiment will look at the nutrition quality in the samples through a partnership with WSU’s medical school.
“We definitely know quinoa is a good food, it’s considered a super food,” said Glen Duncan, chairman of WSU’s nutrition and exercise physiology program. “But if we can breed a healthier plant, does that actually translate to more health for the human being that ingests that?”
If varieties of quinoa high in nutrition do in fact lead to health benefits, Packer said the seed lab will prioritize the nutritional factor when developing new varieties.
Currently, there are about 5,000 acres of quinoa grown domestically, Packer said. The quinoa seen in grocery stores is generally from Peru or Bolivia.
In addition to having a climate preferable to eastern Washington, Skagit County’s proximity to large cities makes it a better area to develop a market for quinoa, Packer said.
Though he said local quinoa may have trouble competing with imports from South America, there is the potential to tap into the specialty food market.
“For a medium- to small-scale grower, it’s an additional crop to market and it can also be used to diversify crop rotations that break disease and pathogen cycles,” Packer said.
Turning locally grown quinoa into what is generally seen in stores requires the grain to be processed.
Quinoa has a coating on the outside of the seed that must be removed, Packer said. There are very few quinoa processing plants nearby — one in California and one in Idaho — so processing it locally would take an investment in equipment.
When the seed lab began breeding quinoa seven years ago, Murphy said the program had thousands of experimental varieties, which the lab has since narrowed down to the 20 planted as part of the Mount Vernon trial.
By the end of this experiment, he said the program will release two or three varieties to market.
The quinoa experiment has the potential not only to create a new business market but help consumers better their health, Duncan said.
“If (Skagit quinoa) has a better nutritional component it can be a real contribution to the health of the region” he said.