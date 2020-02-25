DUBOIS — Clark County farmer and businessman Richard Larsen was honored with the 2020 Don Hale Idaho Hay & Forage Association Hall of Fame Award at the IHFA convention Feb. 20 in Twin Falls.
As well as being one of the largest hay growers in Idaho, Larsen has been a pioneer in compressing hay to reduce shipping costs and access markets. He first experimented with a commercial garbage compacter, then established Larsen Farms Hay Terminal in Dubois to house increasingly complex hay press and packaging technology.
Under the Richard & Peggy Larsen Farms name, Richard raises over 7,000 acres of conventional and organic crops including wheat, alfalfa, timothy and barley. As well as compressed big bales for his distribution network, Larsen Farms Hay Terminal also supplies small two- and three-string bales to the farm’s retail locations in Florida, and to other domestic and international customers. His operation is a major area employer, and provides a strong local market for quality hay.
Richard is a highly respected agricultural and hay industry leader, past president of the National Hay Association, and has served on the National Hay Export Development Committee. He and Peggy are active in many eastern Idaho agriculture and community organizations and programs.
The Don Hale Idaho Hay & Forage Association Hall of Fame Award is named for Blackfoot area producer, Don Hale, who helped unite growers in establishing the IHFA, and was a multi-term IHFA president and board member.