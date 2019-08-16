Despite solid yields, untimely rains have diminished the quality of first and second alfalfa cuttings across much of the state this year, experts and growers say.
“We’ve had some struggles,” said Doug Finicle, a Pingree-area farmer who wrapped up his second cutting Aug. 5. “All of our hay except one farm got some rain.”
Monteview-based Will Ricks harvested his hay a week before Finicle but shared a similar experience.
“We got hit pretty hard,” Ricks said. “Our timothy went up nice, but our second cutting [of alfalfa] got rained on pretty good. Yields are OK, but the quality is down.”
Finicle recalled the specific system — an afternoon cloudburst the day after cutting — that did most of the damage.
“We had a storm that stayed for about a half hour and dropped about 3-tenths of an inch.” he said. “That’s the one that hurt us, but the damage wasn’t nearly as severe as it would’ve been had it rained closer to baling.”
Glenn Shewmaker, forage specialist for the University of Idaho’s Research and Extension Center in Kimberly, said wet weather at harvest was less of an issue for Western and Central Idaho.
“Quality has been good for that cutting,” he said. “Yields have been good, too, especially if irrigated.”
Ricks, who is also president of the Idaho Hay and Forage Association, agreed, adding that reports from the south-central region have been especially positive.
According to Shewmaker, first-cutting yields were good throughout all regions for irrigators and dry-landers alike. However, he noted, mild temperatures and abundant precipitation minified the quality.
“[The hay] was either too mature, or got rained on, or both,” he explained, “so supplies of feeder hay are ample but good quality dairy hay are low.”
Finicle said moisture hurt his first crop of hay, as well.
“We didn’t get any of it up without some rain on it,” he said.
Per Shewmaker, the cool, wet spring resulted in delays that have affected growers statewide. Timing of crop development is closer to normal on the western side of the state, he explained, but lags more and more as one moves east.
“All crops seem to be 10 days to two weeks behind,” he said. “There’s no catching back up.”
Ricks said his hay crop was also slowed and that many farmers have had to hold off their cuttings. Even his wheat is behind, he added.
According to Ricks and Finicle, alfalfa prices seem better this year than last even though feeder stocks are high. However, Finicle noted that his 2019 crop hasn’t been selling as quickly as last year’s.
“There are some years when I’ve had it all sold before October,” he said. “It’s a bit like the weather.”
Looking ahead, Ricks expects four cuttings for the Central and south-central regions and a third for Eastern Idaho.
“It’s a normal year for the most part,” he said.
Shewmaker concurred but cautioned that September is quickly approaching.
“Because of the spring we had, the last cutting will probably be shorter than normal depending on what kind of fall we have,” he said.
Finicle expressed hoped that his third and final cutting will be the year’s best.
“If we get some good third [cutting], we’ll be able to sell some first with it because the two together will make a good dairy ration,” he said.