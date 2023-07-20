SALMON — There are nearly five times more cattle than people in Lemhi County. Not surprisingly, beef cattle is by far the main agricultural commodity here.
Hay is the county’s No. 2 agricultural commodity in terms of total farm-gate revenue.
“Cattle and hay are the biggest part of agriculture in Lemhi County,” says Wes Mackay, who ranches near Lemhi city and is vice president of Lemhi County Farm Bureau. “Most of the hay grown here stays locally. Most people raise it for their own animals.”
“Lemhi County is basically all cattle,” says Salmon rancher Paul Fisher, president of LCFB. “We’ve got cattle on the landscape from the tree line to the river bottoms and everybody produces their own hay to sustain their own cattle.”
According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, cattle represented $25 million of the total $33 million in farm-gate revenue that agricultural producers in Lemhi County brought in during the 2017 census year. Hay accounted for most of the rest.
According to the ag census, there were 35,000 cattle and calves in the county in 2017 and 40,017 acres of hay.
There are some sheep and a handful of acres used for growing potatoes, pumpkins and even berries in Lemhi County, “but other than that, it’s all cattle and hay,” says Chase Whittaker, who ranches outside Leadore and serves on the Lemhi County Farm Bureau board of directors.
“A lot of people’s income and taxes paid in the county come from the cattle industry,” he adds.
Whittaker says the county’s ranchers pride themselves on raising top-notch cattle.
“There’s a lot of good cattle in this county,” he says. “The county’s cattle guys keep a pretty high standard here.”
According to the ag census, there are 351 farms in Lemhi County and 173,956 total acres of land in farming.
Lemhi County is the fourth-largest county in Idaho by size, but more than 90 percent of the county is public land owned by the state or federal government. That means the ranchers here depend on being able to graze their cattle on public land.
“There are a lot of BLM and Forest Service grazing permits that we all rely on heavily,” Whittaker says.
Most ranchers here have a little bit of private land for grazing but almost all of them also depend on BLM or Forest service ground for summer grazing, Mackay says.
A major focus of the county’s Farm Bureau organization is representing cattle producers whenever issues with public lands arise, Mackay says.
“We try to be an advocate for the ranchers,” he says.
Lemhi County Farm Bureau has conducted tours on grazing allotments where permittees have had issues with the permitting agencies, Whittaker says. These tours bring together ranchers and representatives of BLM, Forest Service, Idaho Fish and Game Department and other relevant agencies.
“We all go out there and talk about it together,” he says. “I feel like we’ve been able to do some good.”
The county Farm Bureau organization also focuses on helping youth, with scholarships and by helping with high school rodeos as well as hosting activities aimed at ensuring kids in the county have a basic understanding of agriculture, Fisher says.
“We want to make sure these kids really know where their food comes from,” he says. “It’s better to teach them ourselves rather than let their education about agriculture come from people that don’t have a foot in the game.”
Whittaker says the Farm Bureau organization also gets a number of requests from community organizations seeking help with funding for various events and causes and assists as much as it can.
“We sponsor a lot of worthwhile activities,” he says. “Most of the time, we’re able to provide something … if we determine it’s a worthwhile cause.”
